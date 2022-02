The Bracebridge OPP are investigating a motor vehicle collision which occurred on February 3, 2022 at 8:22 a.m. on Highway 11 at the Severn River Bridge and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have information about it are asked to reach out to the Bracebridge OPP at (705) 645-2211 or through the Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.