Huntsville Hospital South Wing In COVID-19 Outbreak

Visiting to South Wing at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital Site (HDMH) has been suspended following a COVID-19 outbreak.

One patient and one staff member on South Wing at the HDMH Site have tested positive for COVID-19 and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has placed South Wing under unit-specific COVID-19 outbreak status.

Testing of patients and staff is occurring as part of outbreak management protocols, and enhanced cleaning practices are underway to limit spread.

East Wing at the HDMH Site is under enhanced surveillance for COVID-19 and all patients are being monitored for symptoms COVID-19. At this time there are no restrictions for Designated Care Partners who are visiting their loved ones on East Wing while under the enhanced surveillance. Adherence to mask wearing and good hand hygiene is paramount.