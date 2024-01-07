OPP Lays 1,400+ Impaired Driving Charges During Festive RIDE

With the provincial Festive RIDE campaign now concluded, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laid 1,472 impaired driving charges against drivers who chose to ring in the new year facing the loss of their driver’s licence, other penalties and a criminal record.

During the 47-day campaign, the OPP stopped 42,464 drivers during 11,421 RIDE initiatives, where officers made full use of their expertise and sophisticated tools to detect and investigate impairment in drivers. The OPP also issued 220 Warn Range Suspensions and 17 Zero Tolerance suspensions.

The OPP thanks all road users and citizens who reported suspected impaired drivers to police and did their part to keep roads safe over the holidays.

Drivers are reminded that the OPP conducts RIDE events throughout the year, as part of their ongoing commitment to save lives on roads.

The OPP Festive RIDE Campaign ran from November 16, 2023 to January 2, 2024.