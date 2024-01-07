Deerhurst Resort Is Hosting An East Coast Kitchen Party With Chef Michael Smith And You’re Invited!

Smith is a member of the Order of Canada, passionate PEI Food Ambassador, a best-selling cookbook author, innkeeper, educator, professional chef and home cook. Chef Michael and his wife Chastity are the proprietors of The Inn at Bay Fortune and The Inn at Fortune Bridge on Prince Edward Island. The FireWorks Feast, their innovative and immersive dining experience, is one of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants.

These two cross-country kitchens share a unique tie with one of Deerhurst’s previous culinary apprentices now heading the Inn At Bay Fortune culinary team.

This two-night culinary package kicks off with a Sip ‘n’ Shuck Welcome Party on Friday evening, where guests will have the opportunity to learn how to shuck an oyster, meet Chef Michael Smith and enjoy roaming hors d’oeuvres from Michael’s latest best-seller Farmhouse Flavours, alongside live music and samples of sparkling wine and beer to pair with the evening.

Saturday’s starter is a book signing with Chef, followed by a live Mind of A Chef Q&A. Enjoy Canadian classic winter activities and caesars at the Deerhurst Ice Bar in the afternoon. All winter Deerhurst stays include guest use of cross-country skis, ice skates, snowshoes, disc golf, and kick sleds on their expansive lakeside property. A sip and skate party at 4pm is the perfect end to the afternoon before guests get ready for the main event.

The Great Big Dinner Party, East Coast Kitchen Style, is the main course for the weekend, where tablemates will plunge into an interactive meal full of flavours and fun. Chef Michael Smith’s charismatic energy shines through as he speaks passionately about the weekend’s menu, bursting with flavourful foods and activities. “Every guest plays a role, from designations like paparazzi to worst chef, everybody will get the chance to shine.” Saturday’s dinner menu features authentic flavours from the Inn at Bay Fortune with a few twists and turns.