Orillia Resident Charged With Impaired On New Year’s Eve

The Orillia OPP arrested and charged a male driver with numerous driving related charges, including operation while impaired.

On December 31st, 2023, just before midnight, Orillia OPP received information of a male being passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle at Narrows Road in Severn Township. Police, along with Simcoe County Paramedics arrived on scene to a male driver who was showing obvious signs of being under the influence. The driver tried to flee police; however, police were able to stop the male safely.

As a result, William Quinn, 32-year-old, from the City of Orillia has been charged with:

Adult Dangerous operation.

Adult Flight from peace officers.

Adult Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs.

Adult Resist Peace Officer.

Adult Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) 4(1) Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin).

Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine.

Adult Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code. X9

Adult Fail to Comply with Probation Order x2 .

Adult Driving while under suspension. X5

Adult Use plate not authorized for vehicle.

Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

Adult Operate a motor vehicle without insurance.

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing. Further, the accused driver’s license was suspended for an additional 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for a period of 7 days.