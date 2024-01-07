Orillia Resident Charged With Impaired On New Year’s Eve

The Orillia OPP arrested and charged a male driver with numerous driving related charges, including operation while impaired.
On December 31st, 2023, just before midnight, Orillia OPP received information of a male being passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle at Narrows Road in Severn Township. Police, along with Simcoe County Paramedics arrived on scene to a male driver who was showing obvious signs of being under the influence. The driver tried to flee police; however, police were able to stop the male safely.
As a result, William Quinn, 32-year-old, from the City of Orillia has been charged with:
- Adult Dangerous operation.
- Adult Flight from peace officers.
- Adult Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs.
- Adult Resist Peace Officer.
- Adult Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.
- Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) 4(1) Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin).
- Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine.
- Adult Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code. X9
- Adult Fail to Comply with Probation Order x2.
- Adult Driving while under suspension. X5
- Adult Use plate not authorized for vehicle.
- Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act
- Adult Operate a motor vehicle without insurance.
The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing. Further, the accused driver’s license was suspended for an additional 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for a period of 7 days.