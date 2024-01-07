Begonia To Headline 10th Anniversary OF Roots North Music Festival

JUNO and Polaris Music Prize nominated Begonia joins the 10th Roots North Music at the St Paul’s Centre mainstage, Downtown Orillia.

Pegged as Canada’s breakout alt-diva, Begonia has built a legion of fans online and at her legendary live shows. Her critically acclaimed discography includes Lady In Mind EP

(2017), Fear (2019) and Powder Blue (2023). Among her accolades, she has a JUNO nomination (2021, Adult Alternative Album of the Year), two Polaris Prize nominations, multiple #1 songs on CBC Radio, and was named one of NPR’s Artists You Need to Know. Her sophomore album, Powder Blue emerged in early 2023 and confronts themes of sexuality, self-discovery, acceptance and empowerment. The album was named one of CBC Music’s Best Canadian Albums of 2023 (#7) and was shortlisted for the 2023 Polaris Music Prize.

Begonia’s live performance is world class. She has been playing sold out clubs and theatres in North America, and recently supported indie-all-star, Leith Ross, on their European tour. Her vocal prowess has the power to absolutely floor an audience, evidenced at her Polaris Gala performance.

She is riding a wave of momentum with a record number of people discovering Powder Blue and becoming super-fans. Begonia is a standout Canadian talent, and the world is beginning to take notice.

See Begonia and The Redhill Valleys at the 10th anniversary of the Roots North Music Festival from April 18 to April 21, 2024, Downtown Orillia. Weekend passes are available at www.RootsNorthMusic.ca