Orillia OPP Arrest Two In Connection With Facebook Marketplace Fraud

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested two suspects in relation to a province wide fraud investigation.

In October 2023, the Orillia OPP Detachment received a report from a victim having been defrauded when purchasing an item on Facebook Marketplace. The victim sent a deposit for an item, and never heard from the seller again.

Since October 2023, the Orillia OPP with the assistance of the Orillia OPP Major Crime Unit, more victims were identified.

Through investigation, investigators were able to identify two suspects who, on December 30th 2023 were arrested and brought into police custody.

Crystal Davies, 28-year-old female from the City of Barrie has been charged with:

Fraud Under $5000

Justin Hawkins, 30-year-old male from the City of Barrie has been charged with:

Fraud Under $5000

Both were held for a bail hearing and later released from custody.

If you have any information is relation this investigation or feel you may be a victim, please contact Orillia OPP Major Crime Unit at (705) 326-3536 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.