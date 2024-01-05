OPP Lay Drug Trafficking Charges And Seized Quantity Of Drugs Destined For Simcoe County

Members of the Orillia Detachments Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid drug trafficking related charges and seized a quantity of drugs destined for Simcoe County.
In December of 2023, Orillia CSCU began investigating an individual who was allegedly trafficking drugs into Simcoe County. Utilizing investigative techniques police were able to positively identify the individual and gather evidence further advancing their investigation. On January 3rd 2024 – satisfied with the information gathered the Orillia CSCU made an arrest and the individual was safely brought into police custody.
Orillia CSCU was assisted by the OPP Central Region Tactical Response Unit (TRU) in arresting the individual.
As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:
- suspected methamphetamine 124 grams
- suspected fentanyl 108 grams
- suspected cocaine 49 grams
- suspected crack cocaine 13 grams
- 100 assorted pills
- two digital scales
- two cellular phones
- one concealed knife
Elijah Griffiths, 27 years old, of Brampton, has been charged with:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin)
- Failure to Comply with Release Order x 5
The accused was held in police custody pending a bail hearing.