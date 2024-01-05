Parry Sound Resident Charged With Impaired Driving

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with impaired driving.

On January 1, 2024, shortly after 4:00 a.m. members of the West Parry Sound OPP conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle on Church Street in the Town of Parry Sound. Officers stopped a vehicle and initiated an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Anju Bhanwer, 46 years-of-age of Parry Sound Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 15, 2024. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.