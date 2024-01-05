Fire And Ice Festival Returns To Bracebridge – Volunteers Needed

The Fire and Ice Festival returns to Downtown Bracebridge on Saturday, January 27 from 9 am to 6 pm. Brought to you by the Downtown Bracebridge Business Improvement Area (BIA), this fan-favourite winter-time event will feature entertainment for the entire family including ice sculpting demonstrations, axe throwing, a drum circle, a kids carnival zone, pancake breakfast and the downtown tube run, weather permitting.

Tickets for the event are available online at fireandicebracebridge.com/buy-passes. Admission is $10 for ages 13 years of age and older, $5 for children between the ages of six to 12, and free for children under five years of age.

For more information and the full schedule of events, visit fireandicebracebridge.com/2024-schedule.

Call for volunteers

The Fire and Ice Festival is a dynamic event that draws in approximately 15,000 people annually. Play a vital role in celebrating the community and supporting Bracebridge’s tourism sector by volunteering to help make this event happen. New this year, volunteers can register and choose their shifts through an online portal.

Volunteers are needed for the following positions:

Ticket sales;

Tube run attendants;

Parking attendants;

Mascot/mascot assistant;

Carnival game attendants; and

Set up/tear down crew.

High-school aged volunteers will be eligible to receive documentation towards their 40-hours of community service. All volunteers must be over the age of 14.

Every volunteer will participate in a mandatory training session and receive free entry to the event, a fast pass to skip the line for the tube run, and a Fire and Ice toque. Volunteers will also be invited to participate in a volunteer appreciation night event following the festival to celebrate their hard work and achievements.

For more information and a full listing of events, visit fireandicebracebridge.com and facebook.com/fireandicebracebridge.

“Bracebridge is committed to supporting community vibrancy and economic growth. The annual Fire and Ice Festival not only brings the community together to have some fun and connect during the winter months, but also supports our local economy through our tourism sector. This event is brought to life by a dedicated team of volunteers who go above and beyond to create a lasting experience for everyone in attendance. Help support the Fire and Ice Festival by volunteering and have a great time doing so.”

– Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge