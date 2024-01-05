Theft Of A Snowmobile Trailer In Huntsville

Huntsville OPP are currently investigating a theft of a covered snowmobile trailer.

On January 1, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., a white GMC or Chevrolet pick-up truck attended a commercial property on Main Street West in the town of Huntsville. The suspect vehicle is believed to be involved in a theft of a silver 2007 PACE covered snowmobile trailer from the property and was last seen driving towards Aspdin Road.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect vehicle and outstanding trailer. The suspect vehicle has a running board along the passenger side only and no running board on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville OPP at 1(888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.