Orillia Launches Recreation Financial Assistance Pilot Program

Starting Jan. 8, 2024, the City of Orillia is launching a two-year Recreation Financial Assistance Pilot Program to enhance community access to the Orillia Recreation Centre.

“This pilot program will help provide access to health and fitness opportunities to all residents of Orillia, regardless of their financial circumstance,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “Having the ability to access the Orillia Recreation Centre is a great way for members of our community to prioritize their health and wellbeing in a safe and enjoyable environment.”

The new pilot program was approved by Council in June 2023 for implementation beginning in 2024 and has two subsidy streams geared towards individuals and local social service agencies.

Individual Financial Assistance:

The program offers subsidized monthly FUN Passes for up to 100 Orillia residents, on a first-come, first-served basis, providing unlimited access to the fitness centre and walking track, as well unlimited access to swimming, open gym, kids, and fitness drop-in programs at the Orillia Recreation Centre. Adult passes are available at $15, while child, student, or senior passes are priced at $7.50.

To qualify for the subsidized FUN Pass, applicants must confirm their Orillia residency and meet Low-Income Cut-off After Tax thresholds based on family size, which ranges from $19,042 for an individual to $49,939 for a family of seven. One application per household is accepted, and documentation for eligible dependents may be required. The program emphasizes regular usage, requiring a minimum of six visits per month to maintain assistance. Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and are valid for one year.

Local Social Service Agencies:

In addition to individual passes, the Recreation Financial Assistance Program extends support to social service agencies through subsidized rates for All-Access Day Passes, available at $2 per pass. Agencies must demonstrate a commitment to supporting low-income and marginalized individuals in Orillia, along with proof of not-for-profit status. Limited passes will be available.

“Here at the Orillia Recreation Centre, there truly is something for everyone,” said Marcia Russell, Director of Recreation, Youth and Culture Services. “This program is an important steppingstone to ensure everyone who wants to access the facility can do so.”

City staff will report back to Council following the pilot program period. For more information on the pilot program or to apply online, visit orillia.ca/programs.