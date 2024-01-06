Gravenhurst Man Charged After He Fled From Collision Scene

Bracebridge OPP has charged a local man after he fled from a collision scene.

On January 1, 2024 just at 12:15 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers, along with Gravenhurst Fire Department, responded to reports of a vehicle that had left the roadway on Beiers Road in Gravenhurst and caught on fire. Nearby residents came out of their home and assisted one occupant, however the driver fled after the call to police was made.

Bracebridge OPP officers along with assistance from the OPP K-9 Unit and the Emergency Response Team (ERT) searched the area but were unable to locate the driver. An investigation ensued and police have charged 38-year-old Daniel Barnes of Gravenhurst with the following:

Dangerous Operation

Failure to Stop after Accident

The accused is also charged with Highway Traffic Act and Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act offences. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 13, 2024 to answer to his charges.