MAHC Recognized For Role In Organ And Tissue Donation

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is proud to be recognized with two awards from Ontario Health (Trillium Gift of Life Network) for its outstanding efforts to integrate organ and tissue donation into quality end-of-life care.

These awards honour the hard work and dedication of the interdisciplinary team supporting organ and tissue donation between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023, which led to saving a life. Additionally, there were six tissue donors, enhancing the lives of many others.

“Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare has made an outstanding contribution to organ and tissue donation in Ontario and we are proud to partner with their exemplary team of healthcare professionals throughout the year to continue this vital work,” says Rebecca Cooper, Vice President, Ontario Renal Network and Trillium Gift of Life Network, Ontario Health. “By ensuring that the wishes of donors are realized, we honour their selflessness and the legacy they intend to leave behind. Every Ontarian has the potential to save or significantly enhance a life one day by registering at BeADonor.ca and speaking to their family about their donation decision.”

In recognition of these achievements, MAHC was presented with two prestigious awards:

Hospital Achievement Award – Provincial Conversion Rate for reaching a conversion rate of 100%, which exceeds the target of 63% set by Ontario Health (TGLN). The conversion rate is the percentage of suitable organ donors who went on to become actual donors.

Hospital Achievement Award – Provincial Eligible Approach Rate for exceeding the eligible approach rate target of 90% set by Ontario Health (TGLN). This award recognizes hospitals for demonstrating leading practices by facilitating a donation discussion with eligible patients/families of patients at end of life. MAHC achieved an eligible approach rate of 100%.

MAHC is receiving both awards for the first time.

“I am extremely proud of the outstanding commitment our team has shown in championing organ and tissue donation,” says Cheryl Harrison, MAHC’s President and CEO. “These awards reflect the compassion, dedication, and teamwork that define our approach. Congratulations and thank you to everyone who played a part in achieving these results.”

Today, there are nearly 1,400 Ontarians in need of a life-saving organ transplant and thousands more who are in need of life-restoring tissue transplants. Tragically, every three days someone will die waiting for an organ, while those awaiting valuable tissue will continue to experience a lower quality of life.

The success of organ and tissue donation and transplantation in Ontario relies on the unwavering efforts of hospitals and healthcare professionals who work tirelessly to ensure that Ontarians have the opportunity to help others through the gift of life. The Hospital Achievement Awards recognize this crucial work and the profound impact it can have on those waiting for an organ or tissue donation.

One donor can save and enhance up to 80 lives through organ and tissue donation. Register to donate and speak with your family about your wishes. Visit www.beadonor.ca/mahc to find out more.