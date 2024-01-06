OPP Officer Taken To Hospital After Collision In Orillia

Orillia OPP are investigating a motor vehicle collision at Highway 12 and Monarch Drive in the City of Orillia.

On January 4, 2024, at about 5:50 p.m., Orillia OPP, along with Orillia Fire, and County of Simcoe Paramedics, responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a police vehicle that was responding to an unrelated call for service. The intersection where the collision occurred was closed for about one hour as emergency services attended to the scene. The officer involved in the collision was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. The other involved driver was not injured and was not transported to hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details to be released at this time.

The Orillia OPP request that any witnesses who have not already spoken to police or have dash cam footage of the collision, please call the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or at 1-888-310-1122.