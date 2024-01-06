One Person Taken To Hospital After Collision In Oro-Medonte

Orillia OPP are investigating a motor vehicle collision at Old Barrie Road and Line 4 in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

On January 4th, 2024, about 5:48 p.m., Orillia OPP, along with Oro-Medonte Fire, and County of Simcoe Paramedics, responded to a two-vehicle collision where it was described as a commercial motor vehicle t-boning a passenger vehicle.

Members of the public assisted those involved until emergency personnel arrived. One driver not being able to exit the vehicle was extricated by firefighters and paramedics and transported to a Barrie hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for about three hours while police investigated and vehicles removed.

At this point in time the investigation is ongoing. No further details to be released at this time.

The Orillia OPP request that any witnesses who have not already spoken to police or have dash cam footage of the collision, please call the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or at 1-888-310-1122.