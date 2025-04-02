OPP Investigating Two More Reports Of Break, Enters And Thefts In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating another set of break and enters in Gravenhurst.

Bracebridge OPP officers responded to another two reports of break, enters and thefts at businesses in Gravenhurst that occurred overnight between April 1st and 2nd, 2025. The initial call to police was at 4:25 a.m. when a passerby noticed that the same business that had been victimized two nights prior, located at the corner of Muskoka Road South and James Street, had been broken into again. The second break and enter occurred at a business located at 225 Edward Street, Gravenhurst. Again, suspect(s) smashed a glass door to gain entry and made off with a quantity of cash.

Police are asking anyone who may have information, including video surveillance, to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you wish to remain anonymous.