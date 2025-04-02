OPP Investigating Two Break And Enters In Gravenhurst During ice Storm

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating two break and enters that occurred in Gravenhurst during the ice storm.

Bracebridge OPP officers responded to two reports of break, enters and thefts at restaurants in Gravenhurst between late on Saturday, March 29th and early in the morning on Monday, March 31st, 2025. The two businesses share a parking lot at the intersection of Muskoka Road South and James Street, one is situated at the north end of the lot and one at the south end. Unknown suspect(s) took advantage of the widespread power outage, smashed glass doors in order to gain entry, and made off with a quantity of cash.

The restaurants are Oliver’s Coffee and Pizza One.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you wish to remain anonymous.