Huntsville Resident Faces Drug And Weapons Charges

On March 31, 2025 at 10:20 p.m., Huntsville OPP officers were called to a business on King William Street at the report of two suspicious persons on the property.

Upon arrival at the location, police located a male and female on the property. Both of the people had outstanding warrants of arrest and were subsequently taken into custody. The investigation revealed the male to be in possession of a quantity of suspected cocaine and various prohibited weapons.

The female was arrested and released with a new court date. No additional charges were required.

As a result of the investigation the male was charged:

Scott Purves, 43 years old of Huntsville Ontario is charged:

· Possession of a Schedule I substance

· Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition x 2

· Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge Ontario on April 1, 2025.

The Huntsville OPP is committed to serving our province. If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To report minor occurrences online please visit www.opp.ca/reporting. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.