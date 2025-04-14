OPP Investigating Incident In Minden Hills Township

Members of the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently involved in an investigation in the area of Gelert Road, in Minden Hills Township.

On April 13, 2025, members of the Haliburton Highlands OPP were called to a residence in the area of Gelert Road in Minden. As a result of a call for service, there is an on-going investigation that may increase the police presence in this area. There is no threat to public safety at this time.

Members of the Haliburton Highlands OPP would like to advise the public that Gelert Road will be closed off from travel from Louise Lane south to Ingoldsby Road in Minden Hills Township and ask that the public avoid this area at this time.