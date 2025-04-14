Canada Wide Warrant Leads To Several Charges For Bancroft Resident

Members of the Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested one person after a traffic stop.

On Friday, April 10, 2025, shortly before 8:00 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was found to be wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant. Officers seized suspected cocaine and a weapon from the vehicle.

Justin Sleeper of Bancroft has been charged with:

Traffic in Schedule I substance – Cocaine

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Carry concealed prohibited device or ammunition

Unauthorized possession of weapon

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of a prohibited device

Possession of an identity document or ammunition

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order – three counts

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on April 14, 2025.