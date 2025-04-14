Canada Wide Warrant Leads To Several Charges For Bancroft Resident

Members of the Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested one person after a traffic stop.
On Friday, April 10, 2025, shortly before 8:00 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was found to be wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant. Officers seized suspected cocaine and a weapon from the vehicle.
Justin Sleeper of Bancroft has been charged with:
- Traffic in Schedule I substance – Cocaine
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
- Carry concealed prohibited device or ammunition
- Unauthorized possession of weapon
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Possession of a prohibited device
- Possession of an identity document or ammunition
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order – three counts
- Unauthorized possession of weapon
The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on April 14, 2025.