Canada Wide Warrant Leads To Several Charges For Bancroft Resident

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

Members of the Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested one person after a traffic stop.

On Friday, April 10, 2025, shortly before 8:00 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was found to be wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant. Officers seized suspected cocaine and a weapon from the vehicle.

Justin Sleeper of Bancroft has been charged with:

  • Traffic in Schedule I substance – Cocaine
  • Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
  • Carry concealed prohibited device or ammunition
  • Unauthorized possession of weapon
  • Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Possession of a prohibited device
  • Possession of an identity document or ammunition
  • Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order – three counts
  • Unauthorized possession of weapon

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on April 14, 2025.

