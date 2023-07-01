OPP Investigating Fatal Collision On Hwy. 35

The City of Kawartha Lakes OPP attended a fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 35.

The two-vehicle collision has resulted in the death of one driver while the other driver was transported via ambulance to a local area hospital with unknown injuries.

Highway 35 was closed between Somerville Concession 3 and Somerville Concession 5 while the Technical Collision Investigation Unit assists with the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has video/dash camera footage of the collision and has not spoken with police is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.

