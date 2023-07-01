Don’t Let Construction ‘Detour’ Your Fun – Enjoy The Canada Day Long Weekend In Orillia

With the Canada Day long weekend almost here, there will be plenty to see and do in Orillia.

While construction continues in the downtown waterfront area, the parks, Couchiching Beach and businesses are open. Pedestrian access to the parks and beach is available at Jarvis Street and Mississaga Street East. There is limited parking available at the Dr. Seymour Conservatory parking lot at Couchiching Beach Park; however, parking is available in Temporary Lot 15 on Front Street South and within the downtown (see map for parking locations, road closures and access points).

“The Canada Day long weekend will be busy in Orillia with celebration events throughout the city. On behalf of Council, I wish you a happy Canada Day. Please be safe and celebrate responsibly,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “While construction is taking place, City beaches and parks remain open for everyone to enjoy. We encourage you to access the downtown waterfront area by using active transportation methods, parking in the new temporary parking lot 15, or by taking the Sunshine Shuttle.”

Sunshine Shuttle:

The Sunshine Shuttle operates with a 20-minute cycle during peak waterfront usage times. Pick up is from Municipal Parking Lot 6, located at 107 West St. S., which is accessible from West Street South or Andrew Street South. Drop off is at the Jarvis Street entrance of Couchiching Beach Park. The Sunshine Shuttle to and from Couchiching Beach Park is free with a flat parking fee of $30 per day for vehicles to park in Lot 6. Parking can be paid using the Passport Parking mobile application.

The Sunshine Shuttle hours for the Canada Day weekend are as follows:

Friday, June 30: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 1: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 2: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, July 3: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Beaches:

Lifeguards will be on duty at Couchiching Beach, located at Couchiching Beach Park, and Moose Beach, located at J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park, seven days a week beginning Friday, June 30. The lifeguarding hours are noon to 5 p.m. at Couchiching Beach and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Moose Beach. Lifeguards are not on duty during beach postings. For the most up-to-date information and status of Orillia beaches, please visit orillia.ca/beaches.

Canada Day Celebrations on July 1:

Daytime festivities will take place at Foundry Park and the Orillia Recreation Centre at 255 West St. S. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. Activities include the pancake breakfast, Wheeley Great Parade, children’s village crafts and face painting, and the popular Canada Day birthday cake. In addition, special programming will be offered at the Orillia Recreation Centre, including open gym and an open swim throughout the day.

Canada Day fireworks will take place at dusk at J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park. As a result, the “Point”, including the trail, will be closed to the public beginning at 10 a.m. to prepare for the fireworks.

Free shuttles will be available from the Orillia Recreation Centre parking lot to the park from 7 to 11 p.m. The shuttle will pick up and drop off every 30 minutes. A shuttle to return to the Orillia Recreation Centre after the fireworks will be available at J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park immediately following the display until 11 p.m. Visit orilliacanadaday.ca for more details on Canada Day festivities in Orillia.

Boat Launch and Boat Trailer Parking:

As a result of construction, the downtown boat launch located at Centennial Park is currently unavailable; alternatively, boaters can use the Collins Drive Boat Launch located at 425 Collins Dr. Designated boat trailer parking is available on Collins Drive, McIsaac Drive and Rodger Road. Orillia residents, and those who pay taxes directly to the City, can park their boat trailer for free by displaying a Resident Boat Trailer Parking Permit. For those without a Resident Boat Trailer Parking Permit, the cost to park boat trailers is $10 per hour, up to a maximum of $50 per day. There is no additional fee to use the launch ramps. To apply for a 2023 parking permit, visit orillia.ca/parking.

To learn more about the downtown waterfront area revitalization projects underway in Orillia and their impacts, please visit orillia.ca/waterfront.