OPP Investigating After One Person Fatally Injured In Bonfield Dog Attack Incident

The North Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a sudden death of an individual following a reported dog attack in Bonfield.

On November 18, 2024, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the North Bay OPP, along with North Bay Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to a 911 call reporting one person had been fatally injured in a dog attack at a residence on James Street in Bonfield.

An 81-year-old individual from Bonfield was pronounced deceased at the scene. The OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and North Bay Detachment Crime Unit provided investigative support.

The investigation is now being led by the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario in collaboration with the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is also assisting with the investigation. A post-mortem examination was conducted on November 20, 2024, in Sudbury.

At this time, no foul play is suspected, and there are no criminal charges being laid.