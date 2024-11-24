Two Charged And Several Drugs Taken Off The Streets Of Simcoe County

Members of the Orillia Detachments Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid drug trafficking related charges and seized a quantity of illicit drugs after a traffic stop on Mosley St. Wasaga Beach.

In October of 2024, Orillia CSCU began investigating two individuals who were allegedly trafficking drugs in the Simcoe County area. Utilizing investigative techniques police were able to positively identify two individuals. On November 21st, 2024, satisfied with the information gathered, the Orillia CSCU with assistance from Orillia OMAP, Muskoka CSCU and Huronia West conducted a traffic stop. Two individuals were arrested and safely brought into police custody.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

• 1039 g of fentanyl

• 971.3 g of cocaine

• 998.5g of methamphetamine

• 18g of shatter

• $4239.00 Canadian currency

• 178 cartons of contraband cigarettes

• 2 digital scales

• 1 cell phone

• 2 Percocet’s

• Packaging materials

Damien Morris, 38-year-old of Wasaga Beach, has been held for a bail hearing and charged with:

• Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

• Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine

• Possession of a Schedule I substance – Opioid

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

• Trafficking in contraband tobacco

• Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling

• Tobacco Tax Act charges pending

Kristen North, 40-year-old of Wasaga Beach, was held for a bail hearing and charged with:

• Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

• Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine

• Possession of a Schedule I substance – Opioid

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

• Trafficking in contraband tobacco

• Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling

• Tobacco Tax Act charges pending

Members of Orillia OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.