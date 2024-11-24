Members Needed For Bracebridge Library’s Youth Advisory Committee

High Schoolers can gain volunteer hours by helping shape the services and programs offered by the library.

The Bracebridge Library’s new location at 34 Salmon Avenue gives it almost triple the space it had at its previous building, allowing for more programs to be created for all ages.

Specifically, the library is looking to gain insight into what teens want to see from the library.

Children and Youth Services Librarian Leah Perron leads the Youth Advisory Committee.

“We want to hear directly from teens to help us shape what we offer at the library,” she explains. “The committee was formed to give teens a comfortable place to express their opinions about what we’re currently doing and what they would like to see us start.”

The committee meets every Wednesday from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Coulson Family Bracebridge Library. Members will gain volunteer hours and snacks will be provided.