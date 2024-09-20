OPP Has Charged A Local Man In Connection To Several Robbery’s In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one local man in relation to several robbery’s that have occurred in Gravenhurst.

Bracebridge OPP, with the assistance of the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) has been investigating several break and enters and robbery’s that have occurred in Gravenhurst during August and September 2024 along Highway 11 North and South between Kilworthy Road and Highway 118 E.

The investigation produced one suspect and on September 18, 2024, police, with the support of the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), executed a warrant at a residence on Ure Road in Gravenhurst. Police arrested and charged 23-year-old Jacob Kramer of Gravenhurst with the following:

Break and Enter X 3

Robbery X 3

Theft Under $5000 X 2

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

He was held in custody for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge later today, September 19, 2024, to answer to his charges.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestopperssdm.com.