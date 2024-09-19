OPP Has Charged Three People With Firearms Offenses In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged three individuals with firearms offenses in Gravenhurst.

On September 18, 2024, the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Bracebridge OPP officers, with the support of the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) and OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a search warrant at a residence located on Ure Road in Gravenhurst. During the execution of the warrant, officers located a loaded firearm and have subsequently arrested and charged 55-year-old Tawnya McKnight and 45-year-old Aaron Quinn, both of Gravenhurst, each with the following:

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Careless Storage of Firearm

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

They will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on November 5, 2024 to answer to their charges.

Police have also charged 25-year-old Nathan Wwhite of North York with the following:

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Careless Storage of Firearm

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firear

Obstruct Peace Officer

Failure to Comply with Release Order X 2

He was held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge later today, September 19, 2024, for a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestopperssdm.com.