OPP Find Two Drivers With Open Liquor In Muskoka

Bracebridge OPP officers were called to a traffic complaint of a vehicle that was unable to maintain their lane on Muskoka Road 117 in Bracebridge. Police got the call on Saturday August 8, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

After an investigation into her driving behavior, 42-year-old Abbey McIntyre of Barrie was arrested and charged with Operation While Impaired- Over 80 and having open liquor readily available.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on October 12, 2021 to answer to her charges.

Later that same day at 9:35 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were called to a traffic complaint of a vehicle that was erratically driving on Doe Lake Road in Gravenhurst, almost hitting him head on. The vehicle was located shortly after and the female driver refused to cooperate with police. Subsequently OPP charged 42-year-old Kara Penning of Gravenhurst, with Failure/Refusal to comply with demand and driving a ehicle with an open container of liquor

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on October 12, 2021 to answer to her charges.

Drivers charged with Impaired Driving or Refusal face an immediate 90 day driver’s license suspension and their vehicle will be towed and impounded for a minimum of 7 days.