Orillia OPP Recover Stolen Jewelry, Suspect Arrested

Orillia OPP say they have recovered stolen jewelry and other items related to a break and enter and other crimes in the City of Orillia.

On July 31, 2021, shortly before 11:30 a.m., homeowners on Maple Drive, Orillia, returned home to find an unknown male in their residence.

The suspect fled the area and police were unable to locate him at that time. The homeowner later reported that several items of jewelry had been stolen.

On August 3, 2021, officers responded to another break and enter on Forest Avenue, Orillia. The homeowner reported that, sometime within the past week, the garage had been broken into and numerous items had been stolen. No suspects were identified at that time.

On August 4, 2021, through interactions with a male involved in other incidents in the Orillia area, officers were able to identify the suspect from the first break and enter. At 9:30 a.m., the officers located the suspect walking near downtown Orillia and placed him under arrest. The male was searched and numerous stolen items were located. Officers did not find the outstanding jewelry from the first break and enter at that time and were told that it had been discarded.

Officers continued the investigation and, with assistance from the public, most of the stolen jewelry has been recovered and returned to the owners. In addition, numerous recovered items have been returned to several Orillia businesses as a result of the investigation.

As a result, Raymond Petrany, age 36, of Sarnia, has been charged with:

Two counts of break, enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence

Five counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Four counts of theft under $5000

Fraud under $5000

The accused was held for a bail hearing