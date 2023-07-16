OPP Find Suspended Driver With Open Liquor On Hwy. 12

A member of the Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver and passenger of a vehicle with outstanding warrant related charges and impaired operation related charges after a notification from the OPPs Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system.

On July 15, 2023, shortly before 10 a.m., officers from the Orillia detachment of the OPP were notified alerted by the ALPR system of a possible suspended driver. Officers were conducting patrols along highway 12 when the vehicle was located near Horseshoe Valley Road in the Township of Oro-Medonte. The officers learned that both occupants of the vehicle were currently on outstanding warrants. Open Liquor was located inside the vehicle and officers entered an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Jay Martin; 42-year-old, from Oro-Medonte has been subsequently charged with:

Operation while prohibited – two counts.

Drive motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Driving while under suspension

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol 80 plus

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges on July 16, 2023 their vehicle was impounded for 45 days.