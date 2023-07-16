Two People From Orillia Face Drug Trafficking Related Charges

The Orillia Detachments Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple drug trafficking related charges in the City of Orillia.

On July 14, 2023, at 3 p.m., Orillia OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with assistance from Orillia OPP Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle which had been under physical surveillance in the City of Orillia.

Numerous drugs, scales, cell phones and Canadian Currency were seized as part of the investigation. Two individuals are charged following the incident.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

· Fentanyl

· Cocaine

· Crack Cocaine

· Drug packaging, Digital scales

· $1725 Cash

· 3 cellular devices

Filipe Ramos, 35 years old, of Orillia, has been charged with:

· Possession of Schedule I substance – Purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession of Schedule I substance – Purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

· Possession of proceeds of crime (currency) under $5,000

· Trafficking in Schedule I substance – Cocaine

Kristen Toth, 22 years old, of Orillia, has been charged with:

· Possession of Schedule I substance – Purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession of Schedule I substance – Purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

· Possession of proceeds of crime (currency) under $5,000

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on August 15, 2023, to answer to the charges.