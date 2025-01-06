OPP Find Impaired Driver On Greenwood Crescent In Parry Sound

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with impaired driving.

On December 30, 2024, at approximately 3:00 p.m. the West Parry Sound OPP were on patrol in the Town of Parry Sound and stopped a vehicle on Greenwood Crescent to check the sobriety of the driver.

As a result of the investigation, Guy Boileau, 64 years-of-age of Parry Sound was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on January 30, 2025. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.