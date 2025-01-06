OPP Find Impaired Driver On Bowes Street In Parry Sound

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with impaired driving.

On December 29, 2024, at approximately 7:00 p.m. the West Parry Sound OPP were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person in the Town of Parry Sound. Police located the person in a vehicle on Bowes Street. The vehicle was stopped, and officers spoke with the driver and initiated an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Jeremy Hobourn, 25 years-of-age of Parry Sound was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on January 30, 2025. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.