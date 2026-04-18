OPP Find Impaired Driver In The Village Of Perkinsfield

The Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver with impaired operation following a traffic stop in the Village of Perkinsfield.

On Thursday, April 16, 2026, at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle while conducting traffic enforcement on Simcoe Road 6. Following initial investigation, the driver was transported to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Sean Lynn, 59 years old of Tiny Township, was charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Anyone with information in relation to this investigation is asked to call the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers are 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.