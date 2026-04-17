Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign In Midland And Penetanguishene Will Support Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions

Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions is inviting the community to come together in support of children, youth and families through the upcoming Smile Cookie campaign, running April 27 to May 3 at four local Tim Hortons locations in Midland and Penetanguishene.

During the campaign, 100 per cent of proceeds from Smile Cookie sales and in-store donations will directly support Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions, with an additional $2 from every cookie plushie sold.

Funds raised will help address urgent needs for children, youth and families, including access to food, clothing, education support and opportunities that promote stability and well-being.

Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions is a non-profit multi-service agency operating in the District of Muskoka and Simcoe County and is one of two organizations legally mandated to protect children and youth from abuse and neglect. Programs and services are developed in response to the needs of children, youth, and families.

“The families we work with can face challenges and barriers, including access to basic needs that many of us take for granted,” said Candace Gordon, Fund Development and Engagement Coordinator at Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions. “Campaigns like Smile Cookie give our community a simple and meaningful way to come together and directly support children and youth who need it most.”

While government funding supports mandated services, additional programs that enhance the well-being of children and youth – such as access to camp, education support and basic needs – rely on donations and community support.

“We see first-hand how impactful community support can be in a child’s life,” Gordon added. “Whether it’s helping a youth gain independence, ensuring a child has what they need to succeed in school, or supporting a family through a difficult time, every contribution helps create stability and opportunity.”

Community members are encouraged to visit one of the following participating Tim Hortons locations to support the campaign:

9225 Highway 93, Midland

475 Bay Street, Midland

16815 Highway 12, Midland

132 Main Street, Penetanguishene

As seen through previous community initiatives, local support plays a critical role in helping families meet urgent needs and build toward long-term stability.

Interesting in ordering a larger quantity? Ready to treat your staff, co-workers, friends and family with smile cookies? Contact Candace Gordon at Candace.Gordon@familyconnexions.ca for an order form or drop in to one of the four listed locations to pick yours up.

You can register to volunteer and help put smiles on cookies and faces by visiting https://form.jotform.com/smfconnexions/smile-cookie-volunteer-application

To learn more about Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions and the work they do, visit www.familyconnexions.ca