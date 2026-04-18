Irwin Memorial Public School Takes First Place At Skills Ontario Qualifier Event

Article / Photos Via: TLDSB

I.E. Weldon Secondary School recently hosted another Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) Skills Ontario Qualifier event–this time for elementary students!

On April 1, Grade 7 and 8 students from elementary schools across the Board competed against each other for a spot at the provincial competition in Toronto taking place in May.

This event focused on the construction sector, and tasked students with preparing, designing, and building a scaled down version of a house with a set amount of materials.

The results:

First place – Irwin Memorial Public School

Second place – Jack Callaghan Public School

Third place – Parkview Public School

Congratulations and good luck to the Irwin students who are moving on to the provincial competition!