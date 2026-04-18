Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare Announces Retirement Of Chief Of Staff Dr. Khaled Abdel-Razek

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) this week announced that Chief of Staff, Dr. Khaled Abdel-Razek, will retire from his role effective August 31, 2026, following a distinguished career in clinical leadership and service to the region.

Under Dr. Abdel-Razek’s leadership, MAHC has made notable strides in advancing quality care, investing in professional development for physicians, and strengthening clinical services. His tenure saw the modernization of the Hospitalist Program, resulting in improved patient care coverage and responsiveness across sites. He also championed the establishment of a formal Quality of Care Committee and the creation of two dedicated Quality Lead roles, reinforcing MAHC’s commitment to continuous quality improvement.

In addition, MAHC achieved measurable improvements in operational performance, including reductions in patient length of stay supporting more efficient and effective care delivery. Dr. Abdel-Razek also played a key role in expanding physician leadership capacity, developing innovative programs, and advancing priorities in clinical care, utilization, regional partnerships, capital redevelopment, and medical affairs—further positioning MAHC for ongoing success.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we extend our sincere gratitude to Dr. Abdel-Razek for his exceptional leadership and commitment to patient care,” said Dave Uffelmann, Chair of the Board of Directors. “His vision and dedication have helped shape a culture of development, excellence, and continuous improvement across our organization.”

MAHC’s Board of Directors will initiate a recruitment process for the next Chief of Staff in the coming weeks. A selection committee, including representatives from credentialed staff, will guide the process. “We are grateful for Dr. Abdel-Razek’s lasting impact on our organization and the communities we serve,” added Uffelmann. “We wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement.”

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare remains committed to working closely with its partners to ensure a seamless transition and continued delivery of safe, high-quality care across the region.