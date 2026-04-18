Let’s Get Huntsville Summer Ready – Earth Week Community Clean-Up Events

The Town is inviting residents to help get Huntsville looking great after a long snowy winter and what has been a messy, rainy spring. Come out and show your community pride by volunteering to help at any of the scheduled town clean-ups happening the week of April 20. Gloves and bags will be provided, now we just need you!

Earth Week Community Clean-up Events:

Monday, April 20: Aspdin Community Hall – meet at front doors, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21: Huntsville Public Library – meet at front doors, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 22:

Summit Centre – meet at front doors, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Muskoka Heritage Place – meet at main gates off Park Drive, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 23:

Downtown Core (including River Mill Park, Town Docks, King Street, Kent Park, High Street and River Street) – meet at Town Hall front doors on Main Street, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Enjoy a BBQ hosted by the BIA and Rotary Club of Huntsville at 12:00 p.m. following the downtown clean-up!



Utterson Community Hall – meet at front doors, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Friday, April 24:

Huntsville Fire Hall – meet at front doors, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Hutcheson Cemetery – meet next to the Chapel, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Port Syndey Community Hall – meet at front doors, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Annual Compost Giveaway:

Back by popular demand, the District Municipality of Muskoka is providing high-quality compost through their green bin program. Bring your own pails and scoop up some fresh compost for your garden!

Date: Wednesday, April 22

Time: 8:30 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Location: Conroy Park, paved parking lot off Forbes Hill Drive

Availability: First come, first served

*Please note that the date for the compost giveaway may change depending on weather conditions. The Town will provide an update prior to April 22 if rescheduling is necessary.

Saturday, June 6: In addition to the above Earth Week events, an additional clean-up day, in partnership with the BIA, will be taking place on Saturday, June 6 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Come out and help beautify our Downtown Core just in time for summer!