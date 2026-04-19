Local Students Show Off Skills At The Annual Secondary Skills Ontario Qualifier

Students from across Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) travelled to I.E. Weldon Secondary School (IEWSS) on March 24 for the annual Secondary Skills Ontario Qualifier. Participants demonstrated expertise developed through their school programs, all while competing for a spot at the provincial competition.

The day-long event featured various sectors, including auto service technology, brick masonry, cabinet making, carpentry (team of two), electrical installations, heavy equipment service, home and team building (team of four), landscaping, outdoor powered equipment, photography, plumbing, precision machining, welding, and workplace health and safety.

The following schools placed first place in their sector and have earned the opportunity to advance to the Provincial Skills Ontario competition in May:

Auto service technology – Gravenhurst High School (GHS)

Brick masonry – IEWSS

Cabinet making – Fenelon Falls Secondary School (FFSS) and IEWSS

Carpentry (team of two) – Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School (BMLSS)

Heavy equipment – IEWSS

Home and team building (team of four) – IEWSS

Landscaping – IEWSS

Outdoor powered equipment – FFSS

Photography – IEWSS

Precision machining – IEWSS

Welding – FFSS and IEWSS

Workplace health and safety – Lindsay Collegiate and Vocational Institute (LCVI)

The following schools did not have to compete at the TLDSB Secondary Skills Ontario Qualifier event and automatically advanced to the Provincial Skills Ontario competition:

Aesthetics – LCVI

Architectural technology and design- FFSS

Baking – GHS

Floristry – IEWSS

Graphic design – Huntsville High School (HHS)

Hairstyling – BMLSS

Job interview – Virtual Learning Centre (VLC)

Prepared speech – VLC

Refrigeration – HHS

This event was made possible through the dedicated efforts of the technology staff at IEWSS, the TLDSB Pathways Team, and the event sponsors, including Muskoka Builders Association, Stoll Metal Sales, Mark V. Wilson Construction, Deep Green Landscaping, CarStar Lindsay, R & M Contracting, Muskoka Lumber, Canadian Welding Supplies, Pavati Plumbing, Tajima, Westbourne and Kawartha Dairy.

See the 2026 TLDSB Skills Ontario Qualifier video for highlights from the day.