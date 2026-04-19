New Advanced Lung Testing At RVH Brings Faster Answers Closer To Home

When it comes to lung disease, getting answers quickly matters.

Patients across Simcoe Muskoka can now access advanced lung testing closer to home at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), thanks to new technology and expanded services.

The health centre has introduced a new, minimally invasive procedure that helps care teams diagnose lung conditions, including lung cancer, with greater accuracy. Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Canada, making timely diagnosis critical.

“Bringing this technology and expanding our program is a big step forward for our region,” said Leanne Weeks, Vice President, Clinical, and Chief Nursing Executive at RVH. “For patients, this means faster answers, fewer repeat procedures and the ability to begin treatment sooner. In the past, many patients had to travel to larger centres, including Toronto, for this type of specialized testing.”

The new technology, called Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS), is a minimally invasive day procedure that allows doctors to examine the lungs and nearby lymph nodes using ultrasound technology. During the procedure, a thin camera and ultrasound probe are gently guided through the airway into the lungs. This allows physicians to see areas that cannot be seen with traditional bronchoscopy and take precise biopsy samples when needed.

EBUS can help diagnose several conditions, including lung cancer, infections and inflammatory lung diseases.

The addition of Rapid On-Site Evaluation (ROSE) makes the procedure even more efficient. A cytologist—a laboratory specialist trained to examine cells and tissue samples—is present in the procedure room to assess samples immediately and confirm whether enough tissue has been collected for an accurate diagnosis. If more tissue is needed, additional samples can be taken during the same procedure, reducing the need for patients to return for repeat testing.

“This is a great example of how our clinical and pathology teams work together to improve care,” said Dr. Ali Malik, Respirologist, and Interventional Pulmonologist at RVH. “Having that level of expertise available during the procedure ensures adequate diagnostic material, minimizes procedure time, and prevents need for repeat procedures. It helps us move more quickly from suspicion of disease to diagnosis, treatment and follow-up—so patients can get answers and begin the next steps in their care sooner.”

Not all hospitals in Ontario that offer EBUS also provide ROSE, making this an important advancement for patients in Simcoe Muskoka.

To support this work, RVH has expanded its endoscopy program with the addition of a fourth procedure room. The new space will allow the hospital to perform about 2,600 more endoscopy procedures each year, improving access to important diagnostic tests.

By increasing capacity, RVH is also creating more space for specialized procedures and growing programs.

“These advancements are helping ensure people in our region can access leading-edge lung care sooner and closer to home, keeping them connected to their families and support systems,” said Weeks. “As our community continues to grow, expanding access to advanced diagnostics and treatment is essential.”

The procedures are currently performed several times each week at RVH, with plans to complete up to 240 procedures a year.