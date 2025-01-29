OPP Find Impaired Driver In Highlands East Township

On January 23, 2025, at approximately 11:44 p.m., officers from the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call for service in Highlands East Township.

Officers arrived at the location and found a driver in his vehicle with the engine running. After engaging in conversation with the driver, officers initiated an investigation into impaired driving.

As a result of the investigation, 39-year-old, Matthew Reil, was arrested and subsequently charged with:

· Failure or Refusal to comply with demand

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before Ontario Court of Justice in Minden. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

The Haliburton Highlands OPP values your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please call the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or please visit Crime Stoppers at www.khcrimestoppers.ca or call 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).