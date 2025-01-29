One Person Taken To Hospital After Collision On Hwy. 11 In Huntsville

Huntsville OPP responded to a collision on Highway 11 northbound at Highway 60 in Huntsville.

As a result of the collision, Highway 11 is closed at Muskoka Rd 2 (Ravenscliffe Rd) and traffic is being re-routed through town towards Highway 60.

The two vehicles involved were a passenger car and a Commercial Motor Vehicle. Police, Huntsville Fire Department, and Muskoka Paramedic Services arrived on scene, and the driver of the car was transported to hospital by Paramedics with significant injuries.

The O.P.P. Technical Collision Investigation unit was on scene yo investigate.

All lanes of Hwy 11 have since reopened.