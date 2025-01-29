Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision In Severn Township

A single vehicle crash near Quarry Road, Severn Township lead members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) into an impaired driving investigation and also closed the north bound lanes of Highway 400 for several hours.

Officers responded at approximately 11:18 p.m. January 26, 2025 to a report of a north bound single vehicle rollover into the centre median involving a small white car bearing Ontario plate #DAFY837 with two persons possibly trapped. Attending officers at the scene were assisted by Simcoe County Paramedic Services and Severn Township Fire Service in removing and triaging the two occupants and later transported them to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

An on scene OPP investigator through investigation, made a determination who the driver was and entered into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of this investigation Dylan Bates 30 years of Elmira has been charged criminally with the following offences.

Failure or refusal to comply with demand – bodily harm

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor contrary to the Liquor Licence and Control Act

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on the February 6, 2025, and also served a 90 day drivers licence suspension. The involved vehicle was towed and the subject of a 7 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.