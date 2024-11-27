OPP Find Driver Speeding And Impaired On Highway 69 In Carling Township

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with impaired driving.

On November 24, 2024, at approximately 10:00 p.m. officers were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 69 in Carling Township. Officers stopped a motor vehicle for speeding and other Highway Traffic Act violations.

Bansil Dhameliya, 23 years-of-age of Sudbury Ontario was charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Driving while under suspension

Speeding

Fail to use lower beam

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on December 19, 2024. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.