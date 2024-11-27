Bracebridge OPP Find Impaired Driver Going Double The Speed Limit

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver with Impaired Driving after finding it travelling well over the posted speed limit on Highway 11.

On Saturday November 23, 2024, at 9:45 p.m. a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting general patrol on Highway 11 North in the area of South Mary Lake Road in Huntsville and conducted a traffic stop after a vehicle overtook them at almost double the posted speed limit of 100 km/hr. As a result of the investigation, police have charged 25-year-old Islam Herzallah of Thornhill, ON with the following:

Operation While Impaired

Over 80

Stunt Driving

Novice Driver -B.A.C. above zero

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on December 17, 2024 to answer to his charges.

In Ontario, drivers who are charged with Impaired Driving related offenses are subjected to an immediate 90-day drivers license suspension and have their vehicle is impounded. Furthermore, Novice Drivers are not permitted to drive with any alcohol in their system.