OPP Charity Hockey Games Happening This Week In Gravenhurst And Bracebridge

Bracebridge OPP are hosting two charity hockey games this week, benefiting the local food banks:

Game One

Wednesday December 13, 2023 at 1:00 pm

OPP vs. Gravenhurst High School Hockey

Graeme Murray Arena – 101 Centennial Drive, Gravenhurst

Game two:

Thursday December 14, 2023 at 1:00 pm

OPP vs. Bracebridge High School Hockey

Bracebridge Memorial Arena – 169 James St, Bracebridge

Organizers have invited local schools to come and watch, provided they bring a non-perishable food item or donation.

We hope to see you there!