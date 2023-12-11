$2000 Worth Of Booze Stolen From Midland LCBO

Investigators from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment are seeking assistance from the public after staff of the LCBO store on Jones Road, Midland contacted the OPP Communication Centre on November 30, 2023 to report a shoplifting incident.

The two suspects believed to be driving a dark coloured late model Audi Q5/7 entered the store at approximately 7:00 p.m. and removed approximately $2000 worth of liquor and wine product.

Please see the attached photographs of the two suspects in this theft.

Anyone who may have information about a property crime is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your anonymous information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip/submit-a-tip. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on X or Facebook.