OPP Arrests Suspect For Robbery And Other Offences

Members of the Orillia OPP have arrested a suspect in connection to a robbery in the City of Orillia.

On August 1, 2021, shortly after 10:00 a.m., officers received a call reporting that a male had robbed the victim at an Elgin Street address in Orillia. The victim was able to flee from the area. Officers responded and were advised the robbery took place a few days prior. The identity of the suspect was established, but the suspect was not located.

On August 11, 2021, just before 1:00 p.m., OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) members and OPP Community Mobilization Unit (CMU) members arrested the male suspect from the previous incident.

As a result of the two investigations, James Booth, age 35, of Orillia, has been arrested and charged with:

Robbery with violence

Uttering threats cause death or bodily harm

Assault with a weapon

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing on August 12, 2021, in Barrie Court.