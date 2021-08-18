Huntsville Seeks Input On Waterfront Development Strategy

The Town of Huntsville is thrilled to commence a Waterfront Development Strategy to provide clear planning and framework for Huntsville’s public waterfront land on the southern shores of Hunters Bay, spanning from the Highway 11 bridge to Lion’s Lookout and the opening into Fairy Lake.

The Town of Huntsville is seeking public input on what they would like to see included in the strategy that will be used to guide municipal stewardship and investment in public access, trails, recreation, amenities and infrastructure for this municipally owned waterfront area.

Over the past 30 years, the Municipality has implemented many major goals of the 1991 Waterfront Planning Strategy, including expanding Town Dock facilities, the creation of River Mill Park, completing the Hunters Bay Trail, purchasing property along the waterfront of Hunters Bay and is currently discussing the future use of the Huntsville Mountview Clean Water Plant land.

With much of the current strategy completed and newly acquired land, the foundation is set for a new strategy,

“Our continued investment and commitment to public access of Huntsville’s waterfront is so important,” notes Colleen MacDonald, Manager of Parks & Cemeteries. “Developing a new Waterfront Strategy is very exciting, and we would like to encourage our residents and visitors to participate in the project and share their ideas on how this land could be developed and what amenities are needed.”

The Town has retained The Planning Partnership to prepare a design brief and public consultation for the Waterfront Development Strategy over the next few months.

Individuals interested in participating in the project can visit myhuntsville.ca to submit their ideas or follow the project for upcoming public engagement opportunities. Further, those interested in sharing their ideas directly with the project team are encouraged to register for the one-on-one interviews taking place on August 25 by emailing huntsville@planpart.ca.

For more information on this project please visit myhuntsville.ca